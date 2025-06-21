Stampede Scare at Yoga Day Event: Girl Faints in Gachibowli Stadium Rush

Hyderabad: A girl student fainted at Gachibowli Stadium on Saturday following a commotion during the International Yoga Day celebrations. The incident occurred as hundreds of students from various schools gathered to participate in a large-scale Yoga program.

Huge Student Turnout for Yoga Event in Hyderabad

The event, organized to mark International Yoga Day 2025, witnessed enthusiastic participation from students across multiple schools in Hyderabad. The yoga session was held early in the morning at the Gachibowli Stadium, drawing a massive crowd of students, teachers, and coordinators.

Chaos Erupts Near Gate 2 After Yoga Program Ends

Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi Remembers Late Singer KK: “He Was a Great Artist”

According to reports, the situation turned chaotic after the event concluded. As the organizers began distributing snacks to the students, a massive crowd gathered near Gate 2 of the stadium. In the rush to receive food, students began jostling and pushing each other.

Girl Rescued by Police and Shifted to Hospital

Amid the crowd surge, one girl student fell to the ground and lost consciousness. Police personnel stationed at the venue quickly intervened, rescuing the student and rushing her to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the student’s condition, but hospital sources said she is currently under observation and stable.

Need for Better Crowd Management at Large School Events

The incident has raised concerns over the lack of crowd control and safety protocols during mass gatherings involving students. Parents and school authorities are urging better planning and coordination for future events to prevent such mishaps.