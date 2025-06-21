Pankaj Tripathi Remembers Late Singer KK: “He Was a Great Artist”

Mumbai: Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi, who will next be seen in the much-anticipated film “Metro… In Dino”, recently shared heartfelt memories of the late singer KK, fondly recalling his timeless songs and immense talent.

KK’s Legacy Lives On Through His Music

While speaking about the 2007 musical drama “Life In A… Metro”, Pankaj Tripathi said:

Tripathi specifically praised the music of the film, saying:

“They were very good, amazing. I have seen and heard all the songs.” Also Read: Hyderabad: Helicopter Gutted in Fire at Flytech Aviation Grounds, No Casualties Reported

When asked about KK, who sang iconic tracks like “Alvida” and “O Meri Jaan”, the actor added:

“Who will not miss him? He was a great artist, a great singer. But that is what happens, an artist lives in our community. Yes. But of course, we miss him.”

Remembering KK: A Voice That Touched Millions

Singer KK, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, tragically passed away in May 2022 after a concert at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. The singer collapsed due to a cardiac arrest shortly after the performance and was declared dead at Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI). His sudden demise left the nation in shock and mourning.

“Metro… In Dino” Set for Release on July 4

Directed by Anurag Basu, “Metro… In Dino” is a spiritual successor to the 2007 classic and explores modern relationships, heartbreak, and human connections. The star-studded cast includes:

Aditya Roy Kapur

Sara Ali Khan

Ali Fazal

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Pankaj Tripathi

Konkona Sen Sharma

Anupam Kher

Neena Gupta

A Musical Journey by Pritam and Anurag Basu

The film’s music is composed by Pritam, who reunites with Anurag Basu to deliver a soulful soundtrack. The project is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

“Metro… In Dino” hits theatres on July 4, 2025.