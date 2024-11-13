Juhi Chawla’s 57th Birthday: From Miss India Crown to Silver Screen Success

Mumbai: Bollywood’s famous actress Juhi Chawla turned 57 on Wednesday.

Juhi Chawla was born on November 13, 1967. Her father S. Chawla was a doctor. Juhi Chawla completed her primary education from Ludhiana. After this she completed her further studies from Mumbai’s Siddanam College.

In the year 1984 she was chosen as Miss India. After this she got a chance to participate in the Miss Universe competition. In this competition she was awarded the best costume award. Meanwhile she got the opportunity to do modeling work in many advertisement films.

Juhi Chawla started her film career with the film ‘Sultanat’ released in the year 1986. Dharmendra and Sunny Deol played the lead roles in this film directed by Mukul Anand. The film was unsuccessful at the box office.

After the failure of the film, Juhi Chawla stopped getting work in Hindi films. Meanwhile, she turned towards South films.

The Kannada film ‘Premalokha’ released in 1987 proved to be the first hit film of her career. After struggling in Mumbai for about four years, she succeeded in making her mark in the industry as a film actress after the success of the film ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ made under the banner of Nasir Hussain in 1988.

The year 1990 proved to be an important year for her film career. This year her superhit films like ‘Swarg’ and ‘Pratibandh’ were released. Juhi Chawla was also nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her strong performance in the politically inspired film ‘Pratibandh’. In 1992, his films like ‘Radha Ka Sangam’, ‘Mere Sajna Saath Nibhana’, ‘Bewafa Se Wafa’ and ‘Bol Radha Bol’ were released which were women centric.