Hyderabad Pharma City in Limbo: Farmers Protest and Land Issues Escalate

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Hyderabad Pharma City, envisioned as a world-class pollution-free industrial hub during the KCR-led TRS government, is now facing uncertainty under the Congress regime. Despite six years of efforts to acquire 12,500 acres for the project, its future hangs in the balance as protests erupt and legal battles ensue.

After the Congress government took over, CM Revanth Reddy proposed a controversial plan to cancel the centralized Pharma City and instead establish smaller “Pharma Villages” across ten locations. This decision has triggered unrest among farmers who had initially given up their lands for the project. Many are now demanding the return of their lands and have filed cases in court.

In Kodangal, one of the proposed Pharma Village locations, the land acquisition process has met with stiff resistance, leading to chaotic conditions and farmer protests.

Critics argue that CM Revanth Reddy’s inexperience and alleged vested interests have jeopardized both the original Hyderabad Pharma City project and the alternative Pharma Village proposal. While the former struggles with legal hurdles, the latter has made little progress due to ground-level opposition.

The uncertainty surrounding the projects is raising concerns about the future of Telangana’s industrial growth and its global reputation as a pharmaceutical hub.

Stay tuned for updates on the ongoing land disputes and the fate of Pharma City and Pharma Villages in Telangana.