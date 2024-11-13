CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to People’s Poet Kaloji Narayana Rao on His Death Anniversary

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid heartfelt tributes to the legendary poet and social reformer Kaloji Narayana Rao on his death anniversary. Remembering Kaloji’s unwavering fight against injustice, the CM honored his enduring legacy at his official residence in Delhi by offering floral tributes to the poet’s portrait.

“Kaloji Narayana Rao will always remain eternal in our memories,” the Chief Minister remarked. Quoting the iconic poet, he added, “Kaloji declared that opposing injustice gives him satisfaction, and eliminating it grants him liberation. Those who stand against injustice are his true idols.”

Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi Confident of Representing Wayanad as Voters Turn Out in Large Numbers

Known as the “People’s Poet,” Kaloji’s fearless voice against oppression continues to inspire generations. The Chief Minister emphasized the poet’s relevance in today’s world, celebrating his contributions to Telangana’s cultural and political awakening.

The tribute event highlighted Kaloji’s pivotal role in advocating for human rights and social equality, reminding the public of his timeless message.

Stay tuned for more updates on tributes and events commemorating Telangana’s stalwart, Kaloji Narayana Rao.