Priyanka Gandhi Confident of Representing Wayanad as Voters Turn Out in Large Numbers

Wayanad Election 2024: Congress-led UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed confidence in winning the hearts of Wayanad voters as polling began on Wednesday. Sporting a vibrant yellow saree and a red vermilion mark on her forehead, Priyanka exuded warmth while greeting voters, adding to the enthusiasm of polling day.

“I believe the people of Wayanad will trust me with the opportunity to represent them. Seeing the overwhelming love and support today already fulfills my expectations,” Priyanka stated during her visit to polling stations in Wayanad.

Throughout the day, Priyanka is expected to cover polling booths in Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts as part of her outreach efforts.

Her campaign team is targeting a historic victory margin of 5 lakh votes, which hinges on an ambitious 80% voter turnout. By mid-morning, 35% of Wayanad’s 14.71 lakh eligible voters had cast their votes. Campaign managers hope turnout will exceed the 80% mark, similar to the 2019 elections, when Rahul Gandhi secured an 80.37% turnout and a 4.31 lakh vote margin.

In 2024, Rahul’s margin reduced to 3.64 lakh votes as turnout dropped to 73.57%. Priyanka’s campaign is working to reverse this trend, focusing on expanding Congress’ vote base while counting on a decline in support for CPI and BJP contenders.

The BJP, under state president K. Surendran, has steadily gained ground in recent years, doubling its vote share since 2014. Meanwhile, CPI candidate Sathyan Mokeri and BJP’s young challenger Navya Haridas aim to capture significant support.

The spotlight is now on whether Priyanka Gandhi can outperform Rahul Gandhi’s 4.31 lakh vote margin, an outcome that heavily depends on Wayanad achieving a high voter turnout.

