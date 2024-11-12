PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Janaushadhi Kendra at Kacheguda Railway Station

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) at 18 locations across India, including one at Kacheguda Railway Station, on November 13, 2024. The inauguration will be conducted via remote video link, with a simultaneous function held at Kacheguda Railway Station to mark the launch.

The event will be graced by Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Hon’ble Minister of Coal and Mines, along with key officials, including Shri Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager of South-Central Railway, and Shri Lokesh Vishnoi, Divisional Railway Manager of Hyderabad Division.

About Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Yojana (PMBJP)

The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Yojana is a flagship welfare initiative aimed at providing quality generic medicines at affordable prices. The scheme is designed to ensure accessibility for all, particularly underprivileged sections of society, while countering the misconception that quality medicines must come at a high price.

Highlights of Janaushadhi Kendra at Kacheguda Railway Station

South Central Railway’s ongoing efforts to improve facilities at stations have paved the way for the establishment of this Janaushadhi Kendra. It aims to cater to lakhs of passengers and visitors with:

Access to affordable and quality medicines, including essential first-aid supplies.

Support for the Government of India’s mission to promote wellness and affordable healthcare.

Convenience for railway passengers and visitors seeking generic medicines.

Objectives of PMBJK at Railway Stations

Promote affordable healthcare by making generic medicines accessible to all. Facilitate quick access to Janaushadhi products for passengers and visitors. Enhance the wellness of society by ensuring essential medicines are within reach. Create employment and entrepreneurial opportunities through the operation of PMBJKs.

The Janaushadhi Kendra at Kacheguda is expected to make a significant impact by aligning with the government’s vision for affordable healthcare and providing accessible solutions to travelers and the general public.