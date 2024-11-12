Woman Loses Mangalsutra in Fight Over Seat on RTC Bus

Medak: A minor scuffle between two women over a seat on a TGRTC bus took an unexpected turn when one of them reported her mangalsutra missing. The incident occurred on Monday night near Bodmatpally village in Tekmal mandal.

The bus was traveling from Kamareddy to Medak when the argument erupted. Despite the bus conductor’s attempts to mediate, the women refused to settle the dispute. During the heated exchange, one of the women, identified as Nithisa (37), discovered her mangalsutra was missing and accused the other woman involved in the argument of theft.

Police Intervention Delays Journey

The conductor immediately alerted the authorities by dialing 100. A Sub-Inspector arrived promptly and conducted a thorough search of the passengers’ belongings. However, the missing mangalsutra was not recovered.

Following an extended discussion, the police helped resolve the issue without registering a formal case. The bus resumed its journey after a delay of over an hour.

Key Takeaways