Telangana

Woman Loses Mangalsutra in Fight Over Seat on RTC Bus

A minor scuffle between two women over a seat on a TGRTC bus took an unexpected turn when one of them reported her mangalsutra missing. The incident occurred on Monday night near Bodmatpally village in Tekmal mandal.

Safiya Begum12 November 2024 - 19:29
Woman Loses Mangalsutra in Fight Over Seat on RTC Bus
Woman Loses Mangalsutra in Fight Over Seat on RTC Bus

Medak: A minor scuffle between two women over a seat on a TGRTC bus took an unexpected turn when one of them reported her mangalsutra missing. The incident occurred on Monday night near Bodmatpally village in Tekmal mandal.

The bus was traveling from Kamareddy to Medak when the argument erupted. Despite the bus conductor’s attempts to mediate, the women refused to settle the dispute. During the heated exchange, one of the women, identified as Nithisa (37), discovered her mangalsutra was missing and accused the other woman involved in the argument of theft.

Police Intervention Delays Journey

The conductor immediately alerted the authorities by dialing 100. A Sub-Inspector arrived promptly and conducted a thorough search of the passengers’ belongings. However, the missing mangalsutra was not recovered.

Following an extended discussion, the police helped resolve the issue without registering a formal case. The bus resumed its journey after a delay of over an hour.

Key Takeaways

  • The incident highlights the challenges of managing disputes among passengers on public transport.
  • Prompt police action ensured the situation was handled without further escalation.

Tags
Safiya Begum12 November 2024 - 19:29

Related Articles

Telangana: Gulf Workers to Benefit from Rs 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia: How the Caste Survey Is Key; Here are the Details

Telangana: Gulf Workers to Benefit from Rs 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia: How the Caste Survey Is Key; Here are the Details

12 November 2024 - 21:42
KTR Urges PM Modi to Address Telangana AMRUT Scheme Tender Corruption Scandal

KTR Urges PM Modi to Address Telangana AMRUT Scheme Tender Corruption Scandal

12 November 2024 - 21:12
TELANGANA FARMER Villagers in Telangana Refuse to Surrender Land for Pharma Project Despite Government Pressure

Villagers in Telangana Refuse to Surrender Land for Pharma Project Despite Government Pressure

12 November 2024 - 17:49
KTR Accuses Congress of Misusing Rs 300 Crore Telangana Funds for Maharashtra Poll Campaign

KTR Accuses Congress of Misusing Rs 300 Crore Telangana Funds for Maharashtra Poll Campaign

12 November 2024 - 17:10
Back to top button