India School Holiday Update: State-Wise Status for July 26, 2025

July 26, 2025 – As monsoon conditions intensify and administrative events unfold, several Indian states have declared school holidays for July 26. Here’s the latest state-wise breakdown to help students and parents plan their schedules.

🚫 Confirmed Closures

Haryana

Status: All schools closed (government and private).

All schools closed (government and private). Reason: Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group-C recruitment. Schools are being used as exam centers for ~13.48 lakh candidates.

Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group-C recruitment. Schools are being used as exam centers for ~13.48 lakh candidates. Key Measures: Strict no-movement zones near exam centers; free bus travel for female candidates’ guardians .

Telangana

Status: Closed on July 26–27 .

Closed on . Reason: Heavy rainfall alerts and safety precautions.

Heavy rainfall alerts and safety precautions. Note: No prior rain-related closure on July 25; schools operated normally then .

Maharashtra

Districts Closed: Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad.

Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad. Reason: IMD’s red alert for “extremely heavy rainfall.”

IMD’s red alert for “extremely heavy rainfall.” Advisory: Additional districts (e.g., Nagpur, Gondia) may close if conditions worsen .

Andhra Pradesh

Status: Likely closed in most schools.

Likely closed in most schools. Reason: July 26 is the fourth Saturday (typically a weekend holiday). Some institutions may hold half-day activities .

⚠️ States Without Statewide Holidays

State Status Details Karnataka Open (no official closure) District-level announcements possible if rainfall intensifies . Kerala Open Schools running normally post 3-day state mourning ending July 24 . Tamil Nadu Open Exceptions: Ariyalur had holidays earlier (July 23–24) for festivals . Punjab Open No holiday declared for Shivratri/Kanwar Yatra .

🌧️ Key Monsoon Impact Zones

Telangana & Maharashtra: Proactive closures due to flooding risks and infrastructure safety .

Proactive closures due to flooding risks and infrastructure safety . Karnataka: Unscheduled holidays earlier in July; parents express concern over academic disruptions .

📋 Summary Table: July 26 Holiday Status

State School Status Primary Reason Haryana ❌ Closed CET Exam 2025 Telangana ❌ Closed Heavy rainfall Maharashtra ❌ Closed (select districts) IMD red alert Andhra Pradesh ⚠️ Likely closed Fourth Saturday weekend Karnataka ✅ Open No official alert Kerala ✅ Open Regular schedule

🚨 Safety Advisory

For Open States: Monitor local weather/transport alerts. Kerala’s heavy rainfall may prompt last-minute closures .

Monitor local weather/transport alerts. Kerala’s heavy rainfall may prompt last-minute closures . For Closed States: Avoid waterlogged areas; use official apps (e.g., state education portals) for reopening updates.

📆 What’s Next?

July 27: Telangana’s holiday extends; other states observe regular Sunday closures .

Telangana’s holiday extends; other states observe regular Sunday closures . August 5: Local holiday in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi for Our Lady of Snows festival .

Parents and students should verify real-time status via:

School apps/portals (e.g., MCB app in Telangana ). State education departments (e.g., epds.telangana.gov.in). Local news for district-specific alerts.