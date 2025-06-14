Justin Bieber Shares Adorable New Pictures of Baby Jack Blues with Hidden Face

Los Angeles: Pop icon Justin Bieber is embracing fatherhood and giving fans occasional glimpses into his private life. The 31-year-old singer recently shared a fresh set of photos featuring his 9-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, though the baby’s face remained concealed in all the images.

Bieber Shares Intimate Moments with Son Jack on Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the “Let Me Love You” singer posted heartwarming snaps of him holding Jack at home and near a pool. While the baby’s face was not revealed, the moments captured the special bond between the father and son. Bieber simply captioned the post: “Ay bay bay.”

Hailey Bieber and Justin Welcomed Their Baby in August 2024

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, welcomed baby Jack in August 2024. The announcement was made on Instagram with the caption, “Welcome home Jack Blues Bieber.” Hailey also reposted the same photo with blue heart and teddy bear emojis.

Justin’s mother, Pattie Mallette, celebrated the moment with a tweet that read, “Congratulations @justinbieber & Hailey. I love you forever Baby Jack.”

Fans Get Glimpses of Baby Jack—But No Face Reveal Yet

Though the couple has yet to reveal Jack’s face publicly, Justin continues to share snippets of their life. In one recent post, Jack is seen holding onto his father’s leg while relaxing at home. Another picture shows the baby on Bieber’s head in a spring-themed photo carousel, and a third shows a shirtless Bieber sitting beside his son dressed in black-and-white checkered shorts.

Justin Bieber Enjoying Family Time Away from Music Spotlight

While Bieber has taken a step back from active music projects, he appears to be fully immersed in family life and fatherhood. His fans, while eager for new music, continue to enjoy these rare and personal updates about his journey as a first-time dad.