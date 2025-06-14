254 Young Heroes Officially Join Indian Air Force at Hyderabad Event

Hyderabad: In a momentous event at the Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) was held on Saturday, marking the commissioning of 254 Flight Cadets into the Indian Air Force (IAF). The ceremony was presided over by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), who conferred the President’s Commission to the newly graduated cadets from both flying and ground duty branches.

Highlights: Cadets from Navy, Coast Guard & Foreign Nation Also Graduate

Alongside the IAF cadets, nine officers from the Indian Navy, seven from the Indian Coast Guard, and one international trainee also received their flying wings after completing training. The event witnessed a full parade, thrilling air displays, and the commissioning ceremony, in which cadets officially became Flying Officers.

Spectacular Parade Showcases Air Force Precision and Excellence

The CGP included:

Impressive fly-pasts by aircraft like Pilatus PC-7 Mk-II , Hawk , Kiran Mk-1 , and Chetak

Suryakiran aerobatic team’s synchronised aerial display

Drill demonstrations by the Air Warrior Drill Team

These showcased the professionalism and discipline of India’s air warriors in front of top brass and proud families.

Top Honours: Flying Officer Rohan Krishnamurti Bags Sword of Honour

In recognition of outstanding performance:

Flying Officer Rohan Krishnamurti received the President’s Plaque and Chief of the Air Staff Sword of Honour for topping the flying branch.

received the and for topping the flying branch. Flying Officer Nishtha Vaid secured the President’s Plaque for excellence in ground duty branches.

CAS Urges Graduates to Embrace Challenges of Future Warfare

In his keynote address, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said,

“You have chosen a path that demands honour, courage, and sacrifice. The future of warfare is evolving, and aerospace power will be the defining factor.”

He also praised Operation Sindoor as a prime example of IAF’s precision and efficiency in combat.

Emphasizing innovation, discipline, and adaptability, he encouraged officers to uphold the core values of the IAF as they face the complex battlespaces of the future.

Emotional Farewell Marks Beginning of New Journey

The newly commissioned officers marched in formation as their families watched with pride. The ceremony, steeped in tradition, marked a milestone in their careers, setting them on a path of duty, discipline, and national service.