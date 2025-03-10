Kajol Announces Release Date of ‘Maa’: Battle Begins on June 27, 2025

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kajol has officially announced the release date of her much-awaited mythological horror drama “Maa”. The film is set to hit cinema screens on June 27, 2025.

Sharing the update with fans, Kajol dropped an intense announcement poster featuring her holding a child close in an attempt to shield her from a looming evil presence.

She captioned the post:

“Hell is here… so is the Goddess! Battle begins on 27th June 2025, in cinemas near you.”

Star Cast and Crew of ‘Maa’

Kajol headlines the project alongside a stellar supporting cast, including:

Ronit Roy

Indraneil Sengupta

Jitin Gulati

Gopal Singh

Surjyasikha Das

Yaaneea Bharadwaj

Roopkatha Chakraborty

Kherin Sharma

The film is directed by Vishal Furia and written by Saiwyn Quadras.

Production and Language Release

‘Maa’ is being presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, with Kumar Mangat Pathak serving as co-producer.

The mythological horror will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali, bringing the story to a wider audience.

Kajol’s Exciting Upcoming Projects

Apart from ‘Maa,’ Kajol has an exciting lineup of films, including:

‘Sarzameen’ – Directed by Kayoze Irani, featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Rajesh Sharma. ‘Maharagni – Queen of Queens’ – Directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati, starring Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, and Jisshu Sengupta.

Kajol’s Women’s Day Celebration

On Women’s Day 2025, Kajol took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, sharing a heartfelt post about meeting her younger self.

She wrote:

“Met my younger self for coffee today… She ordered a latte, I ordered an Americano… She had a book in her hand and one in her bag… I had a Kindle. She was loud and strong, I was loud and gentler…”

Her post beautifully reflected her growth and self-discovery over the years, resonating with fans across social media.