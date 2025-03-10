Nana Patekar on Ajivasan Vasantotsav 2025: “Music Has the Power to Unite”

Mumbai: The prestigious Acharya Jialal Vasant Sangeet Niketan hosted Ajivasan Vasantotsav 2025, an annual festival honoring the legacy of Acharya Jialal Vasant Ji. This year’s edition was particularly special, bringing together some of the greatest musical minds and celebrating the rich traditions of Indian classical music.

Music Legends Grace the Event

Ajivasan Vasantotsav 2025 saw the presence of esteemed personalities, including:

Sh. Suresh Wadkar Ji

Sh. Anup Jalota Ji

Sh. Sonu Nigam Ji

Sh. Hridaynath Mangeshkar Ji

Smt. Kaushiki Chakraborty Ji

Sh. Ashish Shelar Ji

Sh. Nana Patekar Ji

Their presence added grandeur to the celebration of Indian classical music and its timeless traditions.

Suresh Wadkar Pays Tribute to Legends

Renowned singer Padma Shri Suresh Wadkar spoke about the significance of Ajivasan Vasantotsav:

“Ajivasan Vasantotsav is more than just a celebration of music—it is a tribute to the timeless legacy of Acharya Jialal Vasant Ji. This year was especially emotional as we honored the legendary Padma Shri Hridaynath Mangeshkar Ji and paid tribute to Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji, whose presence has always been integral to this festival. The launch of the Ustad Zakir Hussain Award is a beautiful initiative that will continue to inspire generations of musicians. It was an honor to be part of such a soulful and meaningful evening.”

Nana Patekar on the Power of Music

Veteran actor Nana Patekar also shared his thoughts on the importance of the festival:

“Ajivasan Vasantotsav is a legacy of pure music, discipline, and dedication that Acharya Jialal Vasant Ji instilled in generations. Being part of this tribute, especially on a day dedicated to the great Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji, is an honor. Music has the power to unite, heal, and inspire, and tonight was a testament to that timeless truth.”

A Special Tribute to Ustad Zakir Hussain

Ajivasan Vasantotsav 2025 was even more nostalgic and meaningful as it coincided with the birthday of Ustad Zakir Hussain on March 9. The tabla maestro had been a significant part of this event for several years, and in his honor, the inaugural Ustad Zakir Hussain Award was launched.

This new award initiative is aimed at recognizing and inspiring the finest musicians of the future, ensuring that the legacy of Indian classical music continues to thrive.

Conclusion

Ajivasan Vasantotsav 2025 was a magnificent tribute to the rich heritage of Indian classical music. With legendary artists, heartfelt tributes, and the launch of a new award in honor of Ustad Zakir Hussain, the event proved to be a soul-stirring experience that highlighted the power of music to unite and inspire generations.