ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC Needs a Draw Against Bengaluru FC to Secure Playoff Spot

Bengaluru: Mumbai City FC will face Bengaluru FC in a high-stakes Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Tuesday.

The Islanders, currently in seventh place with 33 points, need at least a draw to surpass Odisha FC (also on 33 points) and secure a top-six finish to qualify for the playoffs.

Mumbai City FC’s Recent Struggles

The Islanders have been winless in their last four matches, with two draws and two losses. This poor run of form puts them under immense pressure as they head into this crucial encounter.

Bengaluru FC’s Playoff Spot Secured

Bengaluru FC, already qualified for the top six, currently sits fourth in the standings with 38 points from 23 matches. However, they have struggled against Mumbai City FC, losing three of their last four meetings and failing to score in three consecutive encounters.

Bengaluru FC’s Strength in Attack

Despite their past record against Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru FC has been one of the most efficient attacking teams this season:

They have scored 40 goals despite an expected goals (xG) value of just 26.43 , boasting a +13.57 xG differential , the third-highest in the league .

despite an , boasting a , the . Sunil Chhetri (12 goals) and Edgar Mendez (7 goals) have been their top scorers.

and have been their top scorers. Their substitutes have contributed eight goals, making this their best-ever ISL campaign in terms of impact from the bench.

Mumbai City FC’s Goal Drought Under Petr Kratky

The Islanders have failed to score in their last two ISL matches , marking only the second time this has happened under head coach Petr Kratky .

, marking only the under head coach . The last time they went three games without scoring was in 2015 .

was in . With a -3.39 xG differential, Mumbai City FC is one of only three teams with a negative xG value this season.

Head Coaches Speak Ahead of the Clash

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza acknowledged the challenge that Mumbai City FC will pose:

“Mumbai City FC will play this match like a final. It’s difficult to play against teams like this, but we want to win.”

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky also praised Bengaluru FC:

“Bengaluru FC are a good side. They have quality in them, and there is a reason why they are in the playoffs.”

Final Showdown for Mumbai City FC

With a playoff spot on the line, Mumbai City FC must avoid defeat to keep their title hopes alive. Can they overcome their recent struggles and secure their place in the top six, or will Bengaluru FC continue their dominance? The high-intensity showdown awaits.