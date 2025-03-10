X (Formerly Twitter) Faces Global Outage, Users Report Disruptions

Hyderabad: Popular microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) faced a major global outage on Monday afternoon, leaving users frustrated as they were unable to access the site.

X Outage Confirmed by Downdetector

According to Downdetector.com, a website that tracks real-time service outages, reports of X being down peaked at 3 PM (IST) on Monday. The platform, owned by Elon Musk, has not experienced a major disruption like this in a long time.

Users Report Widespread Issues

Many X users worldwide took to other social media platforms to report that they were unable to:

Log in to their accounts

Refresh their feeds

Post tweets or interact with content

Despite the rising complaints, there has been no official statement from X or Elon Musk regarding the cause of the outage.

X Remains Down at the Time of Publication

As of the time of publishing this report, X continues to be down, leaving millions of users unable to access their accounts.

Previous Outages and Platform Stability

Although X has faced minor glitches and slowdowns in the past, a widespread outage like this has not occurred for a long time. Many are speculating whether server issues, technical failures, or maintenance work could be the reason for the disruption.

Users are now eagerly waiting for an update from X’s official support team regarding the restoration of services.