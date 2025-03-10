Shabana Azmi Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award by Karnataka Government

Bengaluru: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Karnataka government at the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFES). The award was presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Kaveri residence on Monday.

Along with the prestigious honor, Shabana Azmi received a cash prize of ₹10 lakh. Noted poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar was also present at the ceremony.

Karnataka CM Praises Shabana Azmi’s Contribution to Cinema

While presenting the award, CM Siddaramaiah recalled seeing Shabana Azmi in the iconic visual poem Mile Sur Mera Tumhara and mentioned that it was one of his favorites.

The Chief Minister highlighted Shabana Azmi’s debut in Kannada cinema in the 1970s with the film Kanneswara Rama, which won the hearts of audiences in Karnataka. He acknowledged her five-decade-long contribution to Indian cinema, stating that her impact in both South Indian films and Bollywood has been exceptional and inspiring.

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar Appreciate Karnataka’s Cultural Heritage

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar expressed their appreciation for Karnataka’s rich cultural heritage and its significant contribution to the field of music.

In response, CM Siddaramaiah highlighted Karnataka’s legendary Hindustani musicians, including:

Bhimsen Joshi

Kumar Gandharva

Gangubai Hangal

All these musical legends hailed from Dharwad, making Karnataka a hub of classical music.

Government’s Support for Artists and the Film Industry

The Chief Minister further emphasized that Karnataka is working towards better copyright laws to benefit artists and musicians. He also mentioned that the state would present a favorable opinion to the GST Council to ensure artists receive benefits under the GST system.

Distinguished Guests at the Award Ceremony

Several dignitaries attended the event, including:

Government Secretary Kaveri

Chief Minister’s Media Advisor K.V. Prabhakar

Commissioner of Information & Public Relations, Hemant Nimbalkar

Additional Chief Secretary L.K. Atheeq

Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy President Sadhu Kokila

BIFFES Artistic Director Vidyashankar

Karnataka Government’s Plans for a World-Class Film City

CM Siddaramaiah inaugurated the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival at the Vidhana Soudha on March 1.

During the inauguration, he announced plans to establish a state-of-the-art film city in Mysuru, stating:

“Karnataka is a land of immense opportunities. To further strengthen our film industry, we are developing a world-class film city in Mysuru with 150 acres of land already allotted for the project. I hope this facility will encourage the production of impactful films that seamlessly blend human values with advanced technology.”

Bengaluru International Film Festival: A Reflection of Global Cinema

CM Siddaramaiah highlighted that international film festivals like BIFFES serve as a platform for global storytelling, helping filmmakers create meaningful and socially impactful cinema.

With the announcement of the film city in Mysuru, Karnataka aims to become a premier hub for filmmaking, attracting talent from across India and beyond.