Tusshar Kapoor Shares BTS Video from ‘Dus June Ki Raat’

Mumbai: Actor Tusshar Kapoor recently treated his fans with a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from his crime drama Dus June Ki Raat. The actor shared the exclusive clip on his Instagram, offering a sneak peek into the filming process.

The video begins with Tusshar getting his final makeup touches, followed by an intense scene where he sprints out of a car and rushes into a forest. He is also seen discussing scene details with the crew, showcasing the dedication behind every shot.

Tusshar’s Look and Caption for the BTS Clip

In the BTS clip, Tusshar is seen wearing a white shirt, matching trousers, and a blue sweater, exuding a polished yet intense look for the film. Sharing the video, he captioned it:

“Behind every perfect shot is a whole lot of fun, hustle, and retakes! BTS of #DusJuneKiRaat!”

About ‘Dus June Ki Raat’ and Its Star Cast

Directed by Tabrez Khan, Dus June Ki Raat is a thrilling crime drama produced by Jaasvand Entertainment and Balaji Telefilms. The film stars Tusshar Kapoor alongside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in lead roles.

The supporting cast includes:

Shaan Groverr

Sumit Arora

Bijou Thaangjam

Rohit Gill

Streaming and Second Season Release

Dus June Ki Raat premiered on JioCinema on August 4, 2024. Due to its popularity, the second season was released on October 30, 2024, featuring the original cast reprising their roles.

Plot Overview: A Story of Luck and Laughter

The film revolves around Panauti, a young man infamous for his bad luck, who embarks on a mission to reopen his late father’s theatre. Accompanied by his cousin Battu, his journey is filled with hilarious misadventures, unexpected twists, and eccentric characters, making it a fun-filled ride of comedy and chaos.

Tusshar’s Heartfelt Post for Nephew Ravie

Earlier this year, Tusshar Kapoor took to Instagram to wish his nephew Ravie a heartfelt happy birthday. He shared a throwback video of Ravie with his son Laksshya, where they were seen enjoying a meal in a rustic village setting.

His caption read:

“God bless you #Ravie ….. The most innocent member in our family! #angel #godschild Many many days come, again and again my heart sings this, you live for thousands of years, this is my wish! #happybirthdaytoyou.”

Excitement Builds for ‘Dus June Ki Raat’

With engaging storytelling, thrilling action, and a stellar cast, Dus June Ki Raat continues to garner massive attention. Fans eagerly await more updates as the crime drama unfolds on JioCinema.