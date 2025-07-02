Kajol Reveals Why She and Ajay Devgn Don’t Fight Over Films

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kajol has opened up about her professional relationship with husband Ajay Devgn, shedding light on how the couple manages to work together without clashing, even when it comes to filmmaking. In an exclusive interview with IANS, Kajol shared how mutual respect, and a clear division of roles have kept their working dynamic smooth and free of conflict.

Kajol on Trusting Ajay Devgn’s Financial Decisions

Speaking about how they handle film-related decisions, Kajol said,

“Economically, I think he has a lot of people to advise him… I don’t interfere with that aspect of it.”

Kajol emphasized that she trusts Ajay Devgn and his team when it comes to financial and production-related choices. She added that while they do have in-depth conversations—especially for their latest film “Maa”—they have never had any major disagreements.

Ajay Devgn: A Hands-On and Visionary Producer

Praising her husband’s dedication behind the scenes, Kajol described Ajay as an “excellent, hands-on producer.” She noted that he is deeply involved in every phase of production, from scripting and VFX to music and marketing.

“He wants to make good films… something that he can stand up and say belongs to him and he’s not ashamed of,” Kajol added.

She further highlighted how Ajay Devgn, despite having the option to cut corners, always chooses quality over compromise—setting a high benchmark in the industry.

About “Maa” – A Mythological Horror Film

Kajol’s latest film, “Maa,” hit theatres on June 27, 2025, and was produced by Ajay Devgn under Ajay Devgn FFilms, in collaboration with Jyoti Deshpande and Gigo Studios. The film blends mythology and horror, offering audiences a unique cinematic experience.

With Kajol and Ajay Devgn continuing to balance their personal and professional lives gracefully, fans can look forward to more quality cinema from the couple.