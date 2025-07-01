Padmini Kolhapure Returns to Television After 11 Years with a Powerful Role

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actress Padmini Kolhapure has opened up about the deep emotional impact of her latest television role as Rajmata in Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Drawing powerful comparisons between her real-life experiences as a mother and the character she portrays, Kolhapure shared heartfelt insights into the timeless nature of motherhood.

“Maternal Emotions Never Fade”: Padmini on Her Bond with Her Son

Speaking about her personal journey, Padmini reflected on her bond with her son, Priyaank Sharma, saying,

Also Read: Hyderabad Retired Man Duped of ₹28.57 Lakh in Fake YouTube Task Scam

“Even though my son is grown up now, the maternal emotions never really fade. They evolve.”

She described the role of Rajmata as emotionally enriching, adding that it reminded her of the early days of motherhood — guiding, nurturing, loving, and sometimes worrying.

Returning to Television After 11 Years

Padmini Kolhapure’s appearance in Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan marks her return to television after over a decade. The actress expressed her excitement about being back on the small screen with a character that she felt instantly connected to.

“This show is incredibly special, not just because of the powerful role I’m playing, but also because it marks my return to television after almost 11 years,” said Kolhapure.

The actress last appeared on television over a decade ago and made her small screen debut with Sony Entertainment Television, the same channel airing her latest show.

Portraying Rajmata: Strength and Softness Combined

Talking about her character, Padmini shared:

“Rajmata’s strength lies in her softness. She is a queen, but first, she is a mother — and that duality is something every woman, every mother, can relate to.”

The actress believes that the protective instinct and fierce love portrayed in her character are emotions that transcend time and remain relevant in every generation.

About the Show and Cast

Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan is a historical drama that airs Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television. It stars Padmini Kolhapure as Rajmata, alongside Ronit Roy, Anuja Sathe, and Rumi Khan.