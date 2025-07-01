Hyderabad Retired Man Duped of ₹28.57 Lakh in Fake YouTube Task Scam

Hyderabad: A 57-year-old retired employee from Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, fell victim to an elaborate online scam involving fake YouTube tasks and a fraudulent trading platform, losing a total of ₹28.57 lakh. The Rachakonda Cyber Crime Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

WhatsApp and Telegram Used to Lure Victim

The victim, a resident of PVN Colony, reported that the scam began on June 23 when he was added to a WhatsApp group offering paid YouTube tasks. He was then moved to a Telegram group where a handler named Ritu Maheshwari instructed him to subscribe to YouTube channels and submit screenshots in exchange for ₹100 per task.

Fraudsters Gained Trust with Small Payments

To build trust, the scammers initially paid small amounts. Later, they introduced the victim to a so-called “economic task” which required a ₹2,000 deposit. He was directed to a fake trading platform and promised high returns. Over the next several days, he invested a total of ₹28.57 lakh, convinced the platform was legitimate.

Withdrawal Blocked, Asked to Pay 15% Tax

When the victim attempted to withdraw his supposed earnings, he was told to pay a 15% tax, which raised suspicions. Realizing he had been scammed, he tried to recover his money but only managed to get back ₹13,000.

Case Filed Under BNS and IT Act

Based on the complaint, a case has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Investigation Underway

A cybercrime officer stated:

“We suspect involvement of cyber fraud gangs from Rajasthan. We have identified seven bank accounts used in the scam and have sent letters to banks seeking account holder details.”

Funds were reportedly transferred to at least 20 other accounts, and one withdrawal of ₹13 lakh was traced to a Rajasthan-based account. The case is under further investigation.