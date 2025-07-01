Telangana Junior College Teachers to Help Students Stay Away from Drugs

Hyderabad: In a significant step toward ensuring student safety and well-being, the Telangana Intermediate Education Department has launched a statewide training initiative for lecturers of government junior colleges to help them detect and respond to drug abuse, human trafficking, and mental health issues among students.

500 Lecturers to Be Trained as Student Counsellors

Beginning Tuesday, 500 junior college lecturers will undergo training at the Dr MCRHRD Institute in Hyderabad. The training will be conducted in two batches of 250 lecturers each over four days. Once trained, these lecturers will act as student counsellors in their respective institutions, enabling early intervention and support for at-risk students.

Anti-Drug Training Led by Telangana Police and Narcotics Experts

The sessions will be conducted by experts from the Telangana Police and the Anti-Narcotics Bureau, including its Director Sandeep Shandilya. The training will cover early identification of drug abuse, including physical and psychological signs, and how to use digital tools like the MITRA app to report and manage cases.

Key Features of the Training:

Identifying early signs of drug use

Psychological and behavioral symptoms of abuse

Awareness of the Prahari Clubs (Anti-Drug Committees)

Interactive case studies and counselling techniques

Human Trafficking and Abuse Prevention in Focus

In collaboration with Prajwala Foundation, the programme also aims to raise awareness about human trafficking and sexual abuse. Lecturers will be educated on:

Prevention strategies and awareness campaigns

Understanding the POCSO Act and legal frameworks

and legal frameworks Role of counsellors in victim support and rehabilitation

Y. Anthony Reddy, COO of Prajwala, said the sessions will help educators act as frontline defenders against trafficking and abuse in educational settings.

Mental Health, Tele MANAS, and HELP Programme Included

In addition to drug and trafficking-related training, lecturers will also receive orientation on:

Mental health awareness and support strategies

Tele MANAS , a government mental health helpline

, a government mental health helpline The HELP Programme for student assistance and welfare

Creating Safer Learning Environments Across Telangana

An official from the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) stated: