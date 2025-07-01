Telangana Junior College Teachers to Help Students Stay Away from Drugs
In a significant step toward ensuring student safety and well-being, the Telangana Intermediate Education Department has launched a statewide training initiative for lecturers of government junior colleges to help them detect and respond to drug abuse, human trafficking, and mental health issues among students.
Hyderabad: In a significant step toward ensuring student safety and well-being, the Telangana Intermediate Education Department has launched a statewide training initiative for lecturers of government junior colleges to help them detect and respond to drug abuse, human trafficking, and mental health issues among students.
Table of Contents
500 Lecturers to Be Trained as Student Counsellors
Beginning Tuesday, 500 junior college lecturers will undergo training at the Dr MCRHRD Institute in Hyderabad. The training will be conducted in two batches of 250 lecturers each over four days. Once trained, these lecturers will act as student counsellors in their respective institutions, enabling early intervention and support for at-risk students.
Also Read: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Meets PM Modi to Discuss State Development
Anti-Drug Training Led by Telangana Police and Narcotics Experts
The sessions will be conducted by experts from the Telangana Police and the Anti-Narcotics Bureau, including its Director Sandeep Shandilya. The training will cover early identification of drug abuse, including physical and psychological signs, and how to use digital tools like the MITRA app to report and manage cases.
Key Features of the Training:
- Identifying early signs of drug use
- Psychological and behavioral symptoms of abuse
- Awareness of the Prahari Clubs (Anti-Drug Committees)
- Interactive case studies and counselling techniques
Human Trafficking and Abuse Prevention in Focus
In collaboration with Prajwala Foundation, the programme also aims to raise awareness about human trafficking and sexual abuse. Lecturers will be educated on:
- Prevention strategies and awareness campaigns
- Understanding the POCSO Act and legal frameworks
- Role of counsellors in victim support and rehabilitation
Y. Anthony Reddy, COO of Prajwala, said the sessions will help educators act as frontline defenders against trafficking and abuse in educational settings.
Mental Health, Tele MANAS, and HELP Programme Included
In addition to drug and trafficking-related training, lecturers will also receive orientation on:
- Mental health awareness and support strategies
- Tele MANAS, a government mental health helpline
- The HELP Programme for student assistance and welfare
Creating Safer Learning Environments Across Telangana
An official from the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) stated:
“These steps aim to create a safe and supportive learning environment where students can thrive, free from drugs, abuse, and mental stress.”