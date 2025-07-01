Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Meets PM Modi to Discuss State Development

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday and discussed several key issues concerning the state’s development and governance, according to an official statement released by Raj Bhavan.

Focus on Development Programmes in Telangana

The Governor and Prime Minister are said to have deliberated on the progress of ongoing central and state-sponsored development schemes in Telangana. The meeting comes at a crucial time as the state looks to strengthen infrastructure, improve welfare delivery, and boost its economic initiatives.

Also Read: LPG Rate Cut: Check New Commercial Cylinder Prices in Your City

While the Raj Bhavan communiqué did not detail the full scope of the conversation, sources indicate that topics may have included:

Implementation of central schemes in rural and urban areas

Infrastructure development and connectivity projects

Education and healthcare upgrades

Investment and industry-friendly policies in the state

Strengthening Centre-State Coordination

The meeting is seen as part of regular coordination between the Centre and state leadership. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, appointed earlier this year, has been actively engaging with both state and central stakeholders to ensure smoother administrative cooperation and policy alignment.

Political Significance Ahead of Key Policy Decisions

The Governor’s visit comes amid increasing focus on Telangana’s role in national development, especially in light of new economic corridors and digital infrastructure investments being planned in southern states.

Political analysts view the meeting as an indication of strengthening Centre-State ties, which may pave the way for accelerated development in Telangana.