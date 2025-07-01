LPG Rate Cut: Check New Commercial Cylinder Prices in Your City

New Delhi: In a major relief for businesses and commercial establishments, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have reduced the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹58.5 starting July 1, 2025. However, domestic LPG prices remain unchanged.

New Commercial LPG Prices in Major Cities

From July 1, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost:

Metro City Revised Price (₹) Delhi ₹1,665 Mumbai ₹1,616.5 Kolkata ₹1,769 Chennai ₹1,823.5

The price cut is expected to benefit hotels, restaurants, and commercial kitchens that rely heavily on LPG for daily operations.

Domestic LPG Cylinder Prices Unchanged

While commercial rates have been revised, domestic LPG cylinder prices remain the same. The last change in domestic LPG prices was made on March 1, 2024, and no revision has been made since then.

Domestic cylinder prices differ from state to state due to local taxes and transportation charges.

Monthly LPG Price Revisions

LPG cylinder prices — both commercial and domestic — are generally reviewed and updated on the 1st of every month by OMCs, depending on international market trends, crude oil prices, and exchange rates.

How to Check LPG Rates in Your City

To know the exact LPG price in your city: