Heavy Rain Alert in Madhya Pradesh: IMD Issues Orange Warning for 10 Districts

Bhopal: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several parts of Madhya Pradesh, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours, especially in the northern and eastern regions of the state.

Orange Alert for 10 Districts in Madhya Pradesh

An orange alert has been issued for the following districts:

Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Datia, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Mandla, and Panna.

According to the IMD, these areas may receive 2.5 to 8 inches of rain within the next 24 hours starting Tuesday.

Heavy Showers Expected in Gwalior, Rewa, and Sagar Divisions

The IMD report highlights Gwalior-Chambal, Rewa, and Sagar divisions as regions likely to experience intense rainfall. Districts like Narmadapuram, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, and Balaghat may also see significant downpours.

Light Rain Predicted in Indore and Ujjain, Bhopal May Remain Dry

Indore and Ujjain divisions are expected to see light rain showers during the next 24 hours.

are expected to see during the next 24 hours. Bhopal and Jabalpur are likely to remain dry, although Bhopal experienced early morning drizzle and cloudy skies.

Temperature forecast for Bhopal:

Maximum : 29°C

: 29°C Minimum: 23°C

State Records Above-Average Rainfall So Far

The monsoon has now covered all 55 districts of Madhya Pradesh, with the state recording 37% more rainfall than normal as of June 30, according to official data.

Rainfall in the last 24 hours was recorded in:

Shahdol

Gwalior-Chambal

Rewa

Sagar divisions

Low-Pressure System Over Gujarat May Impact MP Weather

Dr. E. Surendran, senior IMD scientist in Bhopal, stated that the monsoon system is active across the state, with cyclonic circulation and a low-pressure system over Gujarat’s Saurashtra and Kutch likely to influence MP’s weather within the next 48 hours.

CM Orders Safety Measures Amid Rain Forecast

In view of the heavy rain alert, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed state officials to: