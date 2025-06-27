‘Kali Shakti’ Song Gave Me Goosebumps, Says Kajol on Maa Set

New Delhi: Acclaimed actress Kajol has opened up about her deeply emotional experience while filming the powerful song “Kali Shakti” in her latest movie Maa. The Bollywood star described the experience as “visceral” and said it was a rare moment of spiritual connection on a film set.

Kajol on ‘Kali Shakti’: “The Song Has a Hypnotic Effect”

When asked about channeling the divine feminine power of Goddess Kali onscreen, Kajol said,

“I hope so… it was such a visceral song that everybody on set felt it. You go into a daze when listening to it. It has a hypnotic effect.” Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Invited to Join Oscars Voting Academy

The song “Kali Shakti” is a pivotal moment in Maa, showcasing a profound blend of mythological symbolism and emotional storytelling, as the character finds strength through divine energy.

“I Was Awestruck Seeing the Kali Statue Unveiled,” Says Kajol

Recalling a key scene from the film, Kajol described the moment the cloth was removed from the Kali idol as one of the most powerful in the film:

“I remember standing on set, and someone removed the cloth for a shot. She had been covered for four days. When I finally saw the statue, I was awestruck. It was so beautiful.”

Kajol added that she felt truly blessed to act in front of the Goddess daily during the shoot.

Maa: A Mythological Horror Spinoff of Shaitaan

Directed by the makers of 2024’s Shaitaan, Maa is a mythological horror film that dives into themes of faith, possession, and maternal protection. The movie stars Kajol, alongside Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma.

Released in theatres on June 27, the film follows a mother and daughter who visit the hometown of the late husband, only to uncover a centuries-old demonic curse.

Kajol Grateful for Spiritual Connection on Set

Kajol reflected on the experience of working in such an intense, spiritually charged environment: