Kalyan attack on Marathi family: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar assures action

Nagpur: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday that the attack on the Marathi family from Kalyan will be looked into and assured action against the accused irrespective of his position.

Shiv Sena-UBT legislator Sunil Prabhu has raised the issue in the Assembly demanding action against the accused.

Intervening Prabhu, Ajit Pawar said: “No matter how senior the officer (accused) is, action will be taken. The honour of the Marathi people will be maintained in the state. The administration will take prompt action against the accused.”

Prabhu claimed that a Marathi man was severely beaten up by a person named Akhilesh Shukla in a society in the Yogidham area of Kalyan.

Also Read: Ajit Pawar to Centre: Remove 20 pc export duty on onions urgently to help farmers

“Who is behind the serious assault on a Marathi family in Kalyan? Will Maharashtra now have to see this every day?” asked Prabhu.

Shukla also claimed that he has contacts with who’s who and was not bothered about police action, Prabhu said.

Prabhu said that Shukla projected himself as a government officer, claiming he was not worried about any action against him.

Prabhu was supported by other opposition members demanding stern action, saying that the efforts to divide Marathi and non-Marathi should be foiled and Kalyan-like clashes be avoided.

The Kalyan attack issue was raised by Opposition outside the state legislature.

NCP-SP legislator Rohit Pawar condemned the incident and asked whether the state would have to see such attacks every day now.

Shiv Sena-UBT legislator Aaditya Thackeray demanded that the offence be registered under the Sedition Law against those attacking the Marathi people.

“Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should make an announcement today in this regard. Besides, the occupation certificate of housing societies where such attacks take place against the Marathi people should be scrapped,” he said.

“If the Chief Minister is a lover of Maharashtra, if he is from this soil, he will respect our demand and announce action under the sedition law against those attacking the Marathi people. Builders are also changing the names of various areas and naming them Upper Cuffe Parade, Upper Worli,” he added.

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut Such incidents have happened not only in Kalyan but also in Mumbai. “I have been saying this repeatedly, in Kalyan, migrants attacked Marathi people, saying that they are dirty. They abused them. In Mumbai too, Marathi people are being deprived of jobs by saying that they should not speak Marathi,” said Raut.

“In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray fought for the rights of the Marathi people. BJP weakened the Marathi people by breaking the organisation of the Marathi people. This was done to give the Marathi people secondary treatment. After the election results, attacks on Marathi people have started increasing. Efforts are underway to oust Marathi people from Mumbai,” alleged Raut.