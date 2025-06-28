Kamal Haasan says the TN CM’s congratulatory message made the Academy invite even more special

Chennai: Actor, producer, and politician Kamal Haasan expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday, saying the CM’s congratulatory message made his Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences invitation even more special.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kamal Haasan wrote:

“If the invite from the Academy is a joy, then the congratulatory message from the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has added more joy. Thank you very much.”

CM Stalin Calls Recognition “Long Overdue”

Earlier, Chief Minister Stalin had shared his appreciation for Kamal Haasan’s achievement through a post on X. Calling Haasan a “dear friend and artiste,” he said the Academy’s invitation was a long-overdue recognition of the actor’s profound influence on the global film industry.

Stalin emphasized that Kamal Haasan’s work transcended languages and national boundaries, and he predicted that “many more heights will come searching for him.”

Kamal Haasan Among 534 Global Film Icons Invited

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which presents the Oscar Awards, announced on Friday that it had invited 534 artists and executives from around the world to join its 2025 class. Kamal Haasan’s name was featured in the ‘Actors’ section, with the Academy listing his acclaimed films ‘Vikram’ and ‘Nayakan’ alongside his name.

The Academy’s Statement on the 2025 Clas

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang issued a statement, saying:

“We are thrilled to invite this esteemed class of artists, technologists, and professionals to join the Academy. These exceptionally talented individuals have made indelible contributions to our global filmmaking community.”

Kamal Haasan Joins a Select Group from India

Kamal Haasan is now the second South Indian actor to be invited to the Academy, following actor Suriya, who received the honor in 2022. The Academy clarified that its membership is by sponsorship, not application, and is based on professional merit, with a focus on representation, inclusion, and equity.

Academy’s 2025 Class: A Snapshot

41% of invitees are women

of invitees are 45% belong to underrepresented communities

belong to 55% hail from outside the United States , spanning 60 countries and territories

hail from , spanning The class includes 91 Oscar nominees, 26 winners, and 3 Scientific and Technical Award recipients

Kamal Haasan’s invitation is not just a personal milestone but also a testament to the growing global recognition of Indian cinema. His legacy continues to inspire both peers and fans across the world.