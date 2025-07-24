Kancha Gachibowli is not a Forest but an Open Land: Telangana Government Clarifies in Supreme Court

New Delhi/Hyderabad: The Supreme Court resumed hearing on the 400-acre disputed land of Kancha Gachibowli, in which the court raised questions about the state government’s attitude towards environmental protection.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India, Justice Bhushan R Gavai, remarked that the court is in favor of urban development, but this does not mean that environmentally sensitive areas should be destroyed.

In a Suo motu case pending in the Supreme Court, the state government has said that Kancha Gachibowli is not a forest but an open land, which has been mired in legal proceedings for the last 17 years. During this time, greenery has definitely grown there, but it cannot be considered a forest.

Senior advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the state, said that the Telangana government has taken steps to protect the green cover and biodiversity of the area following the court order. However, the court termed the Telangana government’s approach as irresponsible, under which trees were cut on 100 acres of land in just a few days using JCBs and heavy machinery.

The court, citing an inspection conducted by the High Court Registrar, said that deer, peacocks and other birds were present at the spot, which is a clear indication that the area has forest-like characteristics. The Central Environment Empowered Committee (CEC) had also declared the place worthy of environmental protection.

The Supreme Court will now hear the matter next on August 13.