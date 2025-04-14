Kapil Sharma Teases Fans with New Poster of ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ on Baisakhi

Hyderabad: Popular actor and comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to bring laughter back to the big screen with his upcoming movie, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. After keeping his fans eagerly anticipating new details, the actor recently delighted them with a fresh poster, coinciding with the Baisakhi festival.

Kapil Sharma Shares New Poster Featuring a Mysterious Punjabi Bride

In his latest Instagram post, Kapil shared an intriguing new poster for the film. The poster features Kapil Sharma in a groom’s attire, posing with a mysterious woman who seems to be his bride. However, there is a twist — the bride holds a flower garland in one hand and a sword in the other. Kapil, with a fearful expression, adds an element of suspense and comedy, making fans more curious about the plot. Kapil’s Baisakhi wishes in Punjabi alongside the poster added a festive touch.

Sequel to the 2015 Hit: A Mix of Comedy, Chaos, and Confusion

This new poster comes after Kapil shared another intriguing image featuring a nikaah ceremony setup, which hints at a wedding sequence in the movie. Fans are already buzzing about what this means for the film’s storyline.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2015 hit Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which was also led by Kapil Sharma. The upcoming film promises more comedy, confusion, and chaos, keeping in line with the first movie’s light-hearted approach.

Star Cast and Production Team Behind the Sequel

The sequel features Kapil Sharma and Manjot Singh in lead roles, promising a fun-filled and chaotic storyline. Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the film is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and the renowned filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production.

The first film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, despite receiving mixed critical reviews, was a commercial success and performed well at the box office, making it one of the most talked-about comedies of 2015.