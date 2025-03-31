Kareena Kapoor on Owning the Ramp at Every Size

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor, a true fashion icon, once again stole the spotlight as she walked the ramp during the grand celebration of 25 years of Lakme Fashion Week. Known for her confidence and grace, Kareena captivated the audience, reflecting on her journey of owning the ramp at every size—from size zero to size 12.

Kareena’s Take on Body Positivity and Confidence

Taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane, Kareena expressed her thoughts on embracing fashion at every stage of her life. She stated:

“I do everything with my heart. Whether it was walking the ramp when I was size zero, walking while pregnant with Taimur, or being a size 10 or 12, that never really mattered. What mattered was my heart… my confidence… and my love for fashion.”

Honoring the Real Icons of the Fashion World

While addressing the gathering, Kareena paid tribute to the professionals behind the scenes. She remarked:

“I am nervous because it’s not just me. There are so many icons in this room—fashion stylists, makeup artists, hair stylists, choreographers, and those stunning 60 models backstage. They are the real icons of the show.”

Kareena’s Stunning Ethnic Look by Manish Malhotra

For the special occasion, Kareena dazzled in an ivory ethnic ensemble designed by Manish Malhotra. She wore a glittering blouse with subtle stone detailing and a plunging neckline, paired with a gorgeous pleated tulle lehenga. An ivory tulle dupatta with intricate stone and sequin embellishments completed her elegant look.

Her accessories included a flower-themed silver and stone-studded necklace with dainty stud earrings. She kept her hair open, adding to her effortlessly chic appearance.

Kareena’s Legacy at Lakme Fashion Week

Having been the face of Lakme for years, Kareena Kapoor has walked the ramp for numerous renowned designers at Lakme Fashion Week. With each appearance, she continues to redefine fashion, confidence, and body positivity.