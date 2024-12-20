Kareena Kapoor plays perfect host and guardian at Taimur’s birthday bash

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan played the perfect host and guardian at her son Taimur Ali Khan’s eighth birthday bash.

The diva ensured the party was a delightful experience for the children while also taking responsibility for their safety, personally overseeing their rides home.

In a video circulating online, Kareena is seen coordinating the post-party arrangements. She can be heard asking, “You have a car, no?” ensuring each child was safely bundled up and accounted for before they left.

On Friday, doting parents Kareena and Saif hosted a vibrant sports-themed birthday party for their son Taimur. Several videos from the celebration surfaced online, showcasing Kareena and Saif engaging in fun activities with Taimur and his friends. One clip shows the couple at a lively playground surrounded by children. In the video, Yash Johar is seen chatting with Kareena, while little Jeh joyfully plays with his trophy.

Soha Ali Khan also shared an adorable video capturing Taimur’s playful moments and cherished memories with her daughter Inaaya. Along with the video, Soha penned a heartfelt note for little Tim on behalf of Inaaya, captioning the post, “From jumping on the bed to racing freestyle, we have come a long way – here’s to a lifetime of family, food, and prezzies!! Happy Birthday, Tim bhai.”

Yesterday, Kareena and Saif proudly supported their eldest son, Taimur, at his school’s annual day function. Kareena was seen cheering enthusiastically from the audience as Taimur performed on stage. In one viral video, the doting mom is seen recording her son’s performance, beaming with pride. Kareena couldn’t help but sway to the music, smiling and clapping as she cheered for him, even waving from the audience at one point.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed Taimur in 2016. They are also proud parents to their younger son, Jeh.