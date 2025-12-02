Fact Check: Karimnagar Graveyard Incident — Here Is the True Story of the Muslim Girl Seen Sitting in the Cemetery

For the past two days, a highly emotional and tragic story from Karimnagar, Telangana was spreading rapidly across social media. Posts claimed that a young Muslim girl, grieving her mother’s death, had been sitting beside her mother’s grave for three days—sleeping there, waking up there, and refusing to leave. The story was portrayed online as a heartbreaking example of a daughter’s love, and several social media pages published it without verification.

However, the actual facts have now emerged, and the viral claims have been proven completely false.

Jamiat Ulama Karimnagar Denies the Viral Claims

The President of Jamiat Ulama Karimnagar, Hafiz Tabrez Mudassir, strongly refuted the viral story and confirmed that the girl’s mother and father are both alive and healthy.

He clarified that the girl is not an orphan, nor did she sit at her mother’s grave for three days. She has been suffering from mental and psychological health issues for some time, and due to this condition, she occasionally walks toward the cemetery. This personal struggle was misinterpreted online and converted into a sensationalized story.

Girl’s Father is a Poor Driver; Treatment Attempts Have Failed

Hafiz Tabrez Mudassir further explained that the girl’s father is a poor driver who has taken her to multiple doctors and treatment centers, but no significant improvement was seen. He appealed to the public—especially mental health experts, spiritual healers, and professionals—to help the family find proper treatment so the girl can recover.

Senior Journalist Syed Imamuddin Provides Further Clarification

Karimnagar’s senior journalist, Syed Imamuddin, also issued a detailed clarification. He confirmed that all viral claims about the girl sitting at her mother’s grave for three days are false and misleading. He reiterated that the girl’s mother is alive and well, and the girl’s visits to the graveyard are due to her disturbed mental state, not because of bereavement.

He expressed disappointment that several Telugu media outlets added exaggerated details to gain attention, and a few Urdu media pages also picked up the story without verification. He stressed that responsible journalism requires proper confirmation before publishing sensitive information, especially when a family’s dignity and mental health are involved.

Concern Over Unverified Media Reports and Viral Misinformation

Over the past 48 hours, the viral story grew rapidly as multiple platforms reshared it without fact-checking. Some turned it into an emotional narrative, while others added dramatic elements, worsening the misinformation.

Local community leaders have expressed concern over this trend and reminded media outlets that unverified reporting can cause serious emotional harm to affected families.

Family and Community Appeal for Sensitivity

The girl’s family and community representatives have requested the public to stop spreading the false viral claim. Considering the girl’s mental health challenges, they asked people to show compassion, pray for her recovery, and assist in finding proper treatment.

Their message:

“Please stop forwarding the false story. Pray for the girl’s health and strength for her parents.”

Responsible Journalism Needed More Than Ever

This incident serves as a strong reminder that in the age of social media, verification is essential before sharing any news. Misinformation not only distorts the truth but also adds unnecessary suffering to families already dealing with emotional challenges.

Note (from Munsif News 24×7)

Munsif News 24×7 had also carried the initial version of the viral story, but after confirmation from local authorities and community leaders, it has been established that the viral claim was false and baseless. We regret the earlier publication and reaffirm our commitment to delivering accurate, verified information to our readers.