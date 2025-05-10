Karnataka CM Convenes Emergency Meetings Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Bengaluru: Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called a high-level emergency meeting in Bengaluru to assess the state’s preparedness for any potential crisis.

Special Meeting Scheduled to Review Wartime Preparedness

The crucial meeting is set to take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday and will include participation from Home Minister G. Parameshwara, senior officials from the Home and Revenue Departments, and heads of other key ministries. The primary focus will be on ensuring the uninterrupted availability of essential commodities and emergency services if the situation escalates further.

Karnataka to Ensure Food, Water, and Medical Supply Readiness

Speaking to the media, Home Minister Parameshwara emphasized that the government will prioritize the availability of milk, water, food grains, and medical facilities. Hospitals are being directed to stay on alert, with stock reviews and contingency planning already underway.

“This is a sensitive situation. We are not declaring holidays, and no leaves will be approved for now. Karnataka must stay prepared for any eventuality,” Parameshwara said.

Coastal Vigilance Stepped Up Across Mangaluru and Karwar

Security has been heightened across Karnataka, with a particular focus on coastal districts. The Coastal Security Police, along with the Indian Navy and local law enforcement, have been put on high alert in areas like Mangaluru and Karwar. Three-tier security systems are now active, including patrol boats, naval coordination, and local police watch.

Centre Issues Advisory, State to Stay on High Alert

The central government has advised all states to stay prepared amid heightened tensions. Although there is no direct threat to Bengaluru, officials are taking precautionary steps to protect public infrastructure and ensure supply chain continuity.

Awareness Campaigns and No Disruption to Civil Services

Awareness drives are also being launched across towns to keep the public informed. The government reiterated that all civil services, schools, and institutions will function normally unless further notice is given.