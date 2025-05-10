Mobile Devices and Smartphones

Samsung’s Premium Galaxy S23 Ultra Available at Jaw-Dropping Price – Here’s How to Grab It

If you're planning to upgrade your smartphone, now is the perfect time to grab the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G. Amazon is offering a massive discount of ₹29,489, including price cuts and bank offers, bringing the effective price down from ₹1,09,999 to ₹82,999.

Safiya Begum10 May 2025 - 14:26
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G Now Available at ₹82,999

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is currently listed at a discounted price of ₹82,999 on Amazon after a flat ₹27,000 price cut. Additionally, customers using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can avail of an extra ₹2,489 discount, bringing the total effective discount to ₹29,489.

Exchange Offers and EMI Options

Buyers can also exchange their old smartphones for an exchange bonus of up to ₹72,300, depending on the model, variant, and condition of the old device. Amazon also offers no-cost EMI plans starting at ₹4,024/month, making the device more accessible for buyers on a budget.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G Specifications at a Glance

  • Display: 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  • Peak Brightness: 1,750 nits
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
  • RAM & Storage: Up to 12GB RAM and 1TB internal storage
  • Camera Setup: Quad rear camera with 200MP main sensor
  • Battery: 5,000mAh with 45W fast charging
  • Software: Android with One UI 7 and Galaxy AI features
  • Extras: Integrated S Pen for productivity and creativity

Optional Samsung Care+ Plan Available

Customers can also choose to purchase the Samsung Care+ Plan for an extended warranty and accidental damage protection, providing extra peace of mind for their premium purchase.

Final Verdict

If you’ve been waiting for a flagship smartphone deal in India, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G price drop is worth considering. With cutting-edge specifications, powerful Galaxy AI features, and one of the best cameras in the market, this is one of the top premium smartphone deals in May 2025.

