YS Jagan: “Chandrababu Has Cheated Every House in Andhra Pradesh”

Amaravati: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has strongly criticized the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government, linking the decline in GST collections in Andhra Pradesh to the discontinuation of key welfare schemes. As national GST revenue growth remains healthy, Andhra Pradesh recorded a negative growth rate of -3.4% in April 2025, raising concerns over economic stagnation in the state.

Jagan Slams Chandrababu: “Babu Cheated Every Household”

Speaking at a party meeting, Jagan accused Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan of backtracking on their pre-election promises, including the much-publicized “Super Six” welfare guarantees. He claimed that the coalition government has “snatched food from the mouths of the poor” by halting schemes such as:

Amma Vodi

YSR Cheyutha

Aasara

Vidya Deevena

Rythu Bharosa

Vahana Mitra

According to Jagan, these schemes directly transferred money to the poor, which boosted consumer spending, thereby stimulating local business activity and increasing GST revenue.

GST Decline Reflects Economic Distress

Official data shows that Andhra Pradesh was the only southern state to record negative GST growth in April 2025. Comparatively:

Tamil Nadu : +13%

: +13% Telangana : +12%

: +12% Karnataka : +11%

: +11% Kerala & Odisha : +5%

: +5% Andhra Pradesh: -3.4%

Analysts argue that this decline reflects weakened demand, slowdown in business activity, and reduced purchasing power of the lower and middle-income groups.

Financial Promises Scrapped Post-Elections

Despite grand promises like ₹15,000 per child (Mother Salutation Scheme), ₹20,000 for farmers, ₹3,000 for the unemployed, and increased pensions, the new government has reportedly shelved these benefits for an entire year. Jagan claims this has led to widespread public dissatisfaction and economic hardship.

Mounting Debt with No Welfare Rollout?

Adding to the controversy is the report that the new government borrowed ₹1.5 lakh crore within ten months, yet has not launched any major welfare or development program. Critics, including Jagan, are questioning where the borrowed funds have been used.

“Even without implementing any major schemes or projects, ₹1.5 lakh crore has been borrowed. Where is this money going?” Jagan asked, calling it a betrayal of public trust.

Democracy Undermined, Says Jagan

Jagan also accused the coalition of political intimidation, citing alleged manipulation in municipality and mandal elections, particularly in areas where the alliance lacked majority. He praised YSRCP leaders who “resisted the anarchy” and stood their ground.

GST Data Challenges AP Government’s Growth Claims

While the coalition previously claimed Andhra Pradesh was #2 in GSDP growth, the recent central GST data contradicts this narrative, according to YSRCP. Jagan alleges that “yellow media” has been suppressing facts to protect the government’s image.