Karnataka Crowned Champions of South Zone Physical Disability T20 Tournament 2025

Hyderabad, :

Karnataka emerged champions of the South Zone Physical Disability T20 Tournament 2025 after registering a well-earned five-wicket victory over Hyderabad in the grand final played at the NFCL Cricket Ground, Hyderabad.

Batting first, Hyderabad put up a fighting total of 115/8 in their allotted 20 overs, with Prashanth Ram contributing a vital 27 runs. Karnataka’s bowling unit delivered a disciplined performance, led by Ashoka Yadav, who claimed an impressive four-wicket haul to restrict the opposition.

In reply, Karnataka chased down the target with confidence, reaching 118/5 in 18.3 overs. Opener Bharat played a composed and match-winning knock of 35 runs, anchoring the innings and guiding his side to a memorable title triumph.

Earlier in the day, Andhra Pradesh secured third place by defeating Kerala in the playoff match.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Ravi Kant Chauhan, Secretary, DCCI and Chief Guest of the event, said:

“The South Zone Physical Disability T20 Tournament 2025 has once again demonstrated that true talent transcends physical limitations. The players have showcased exceptional determination, discipline, and sportsmanship throughout the competition. DCCI remains committed to creating stronger platforms and wider opportunities for differently abled cricketers, and the South Zone has set a remarkable example.”

The tournament was held from December 26 to 28, 2025, and was organised by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) with the support of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The event was hosted by the Telangana Cricket Association for the Disabled (TCAD).

Teams from Hyderabad, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, and Kerala participated, underlining the rapid growth and rising competitiveness of physical disability cricket in the South Zone.

The final and closing ceremony were attended by several distinguished guests and officials, including Mr. M. Narendra Goud (President, TCAD), Mr. Chandrabhas Giri (Secretary, TCAD), Mr. Imran Khan (Chairman, DCCI – South Zone, Physical Disability Wing), Mr. Ajay Kundavaram (Guest of Honour & Board Member, Orchid International Schools), Ms. Himabindu Reddy (League Chairman), Mr. Sunil Kumar (Director – Sponsorship), Mr. Ravi Singh Chauhan (Media Director), and Mr. Padmakar (Director – Strategy & Planning).

Prize Money & Awards

•1st Prize: ₹51,000 – Karnataka •2nd Prize: ₹21,000 – Hyderabad •Player of the Tournament: Sai Nath Reddy(HYD) – ₹11,000 •Player of the Match: ₹3,100 each •Total Matches Played: 8

The South Zone Physical Disability T20 Tournament 2025 concluded successfully, celebrating resilience, inclusivity, and sporting excellence, and reinforcing the commitment to empowering differently abled athletes through cricket.