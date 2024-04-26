Karnataka: DyCM Shivakumar slams Modi’s speech on Muslim reservation

Kanakapura: In a fervent rebuke, Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar has condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks regarding Muslim reservation, alleging discriminatory rhetoric against the Muslim community.

Speaking from Kanakapura, Shivakumar stressed the Prime Minister’s constitutional duty to safeguard the rights of all citizens, regardless of their religious backgrounds.

He asserted, “The PM should know that he has taken an oath of the Constitution to protect everyone. He can’t throw Muslims out of the country. He should not abuse Muslims. It is very unfair of him. Whatever he is saying is against the Constitution.”

Shivakumar’s criticism comes in response to PM Modi’s accusation on Thursday, where he accused the Congress of promoting reservation on religious lines in Karnataka by including Muslims in the OBC list, which he deemed a violation of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Congress candidate DK Suresh, contesting from the Bengaluru Rural constituency, outlined plans to tackle water scarcity issues.

Suresh emphasized ongoing efforts to recharge groundwater sources and pledged to focus on the construction and reconstruction of tanks to mitigate shortages effectively.

Furthermore, Suresh highlighted the cultural unity of the nation, irrespective of religious affiliations, stating, “In India, we are all Hindus… Wearing saffron doesn’t mean only they are Hindus, even we pray every day. This is the culture passed on by our parents.”

Suresh’s remarks underline a commitment to inclusive governance and a recognition of shared cultural values, transcending religious boundaries.

As political discourse continues to evolve, the statements from both Shivakumar and Suresh reflect broader discussions on communal harmony and constitutional obligations within Karnataka’s political landscape.