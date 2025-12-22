Karnataka: Pregnant woman hacked to death for marrying outside caste; father, two others arrested

Hubballi: In a shocking case, a seven-month pregnant woman was hacked to death in Hubballi taluk in Karnataka, allegedly by her father and others for marrying a man from another caste.

Police have arrested the accused father and two others, said officials on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Manya Patil. Those arrested are her father, Prakash Patil, and relatives Eranna Patil and Arun.

Dharwad Superintendent of Police Gunjan Arya stated that the incident took place at Inam Veerapura village in Hubballi taluk on Sunday night.

“The accused attacked Manya Patil at her husband’s residence using a sprinkler pipe and an axe, causing severe head injuries. Manya’s father-in-law and mother-in-law were also injured in the attack. The assault occurred at around 6.30 p.m., and she succumbed to her injuries at 9.30 p.m. Police detained the accused within a few hours, registered an FIR, and have taken up further investigation,” he said.

Police stated that Manya Patil, a Lingayat, had married Vivekananda, a Dalit. Both hail from the same village. They knew each other and fell in love while pursuing their graduation. They became closer through Instagram and later developed a relationship. The couple got married on June 19 at the registrar’s office in Hubballi.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Manya Patil had earlier threatened to commit suicide if Vivekananda did not marry her. After the marriage, the police had called both families and brokered a compromise. Manya and Vivekananda later shifted to Haveri. They returned to their village on December 8, believing their relationship would be accepted as Manya was pregnant.

However, tensions resurfaced between the two families. The Hubballi Rural police again called the families and instructed the elders not to trouble each other. Despite this, Manya Patil’s father and relatives allegedly barged into her house in the village and hacked her to death.

Manya’s husband, Vivekananda, escaped unhurt. His parents are undergoing treatment at a hospital. The police have taken further investigation.