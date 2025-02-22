Kash Patel Sworn in as FBI Director on Bhagavad Gita, Sparks Applause from Hindus Worldwide

Washington: In a historic and symbolic moment, Kash Patel was sworn in as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday, February 21, 2025. Patel, 44, became the first Hindu-Indian and person of Asian descent to hold this prestigious role. The ceremony was made even more significant by Patel’s decision to take the oath on the sacred Hindu text, the Bhagavad Gita.

A Landmark Moment for Indian-American Representation

During the swearing-in ceremony, Attorney General Pam Bondi instructed Patel to “Place your hand on the Gita and raise your right hand,” as he took the oath in the Indian Treaty Room at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. His girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, held the Bhagavad Gita as Patel affirmed his role as the new FBI Director.

This moment holds special significance not only for Patel’s personal journey but also for the representation of the Indian-American and Hindu communities in American leadership. Patel’s choice to place his hand on the Bhagavad Gita—a revered Hindu scripture known for its teachings on justice, righteousness, and duty—was widely celebrated across social media.

Social Media Buzz and Praise from Hindus Worldwide

Following Patel’s oath, social media platforms erupted with praise for the symbolic gesture. Many Hindus around the world took to their accounts to express their pride in the historic moment. One user posted, “Kash Patel sworn in as FBI Director on the Bhagavad Gita—a new era of leadership,” while another added, “This is more than an oath—it’s a statement!”

Posts also highlighted Patel’s Indian heritage and his commitment to honoring his roots. A comment read, “Kash Patel took the oath on the Bhagavad Gita—what’s stopping India from doing the same? India is a Hindu nation, and the Bhagavad Gita is sacred to Hindus.”

Honoring His Indian Heritage

Patel’s decision to take the oath on the Bhagavad Gita reflects his strong Indian roots and the values of integrity, duty, and justice that are central to both Hindu philosophy and his new role as FBI Director. His rise from a first-generation immigrant to the head of the FBI marks a pivotal moment in both American and Indian-American history.

Born to Hindu parents from Gujarat, Patel’s family immigrated to the United States from Canada after fleeing Uganda to escape ethnic repression. His journey from a first-generation immigrant to becoming the leader of America’s premier investigative agency embodies the true spirit of the American dream.

Kash Patel Joins the Ranks of Notable Indian-Americans in Public Office

Patel is not the first Indian-American to take an oath of office on the Bhagavad Gita. Previously, Congressmember Suhas Subramanyam and Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu-American elected to the US House of Representatives, followed the same tradition. Patel’s gesture continues to highlight the growing influence and representation of Indian-Americans in U.S. politics and law enforcement.

A Symbol of Sanatan Dharma and Justice

Hindus worldwide celebrated this historic moment, with many sharing messages of pride and encouragement for Patel. One user expressed, “Sanatan values shine at the heart of America’s intelligence! This is more than an oath—it’s a statement!” Others praised Patel for remembering his heritage, with one emotional post saying, “Very few powerful world leaders remember their roots! Kash Patel is one of them.”

Patel’s appointment as FBI Director and his oath-taking ceremony serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of values in leadership, and the role that cultural heritage plays in shaping a leader’s sense of duty and purpose.

Moving Forward: Kash Patel’s Vision for the FBI

As Patel takes charge of the FBI, he addresses the gathering by reflecting on his journey as a first-generation immigrant, noting, “I am living the American dream.” Standing alongside his family members, Patel’s leadership is set to mark a new era for the FBI, one rooted in justice, truth, and integrity—the qualities that the Bhagavad Gita teaches and that Patel now upholds in his role.

