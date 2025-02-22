Israel Confirms Release of Two Hostages by Hamas, Prepares for More Transfers

Israel has confirmed that two hostages, Tal Shoham and Avera Mengistu, have been transferred by Hamas to the Red Cross as part of a planned release. The two individuals are being escorted to Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet officials inside Gaza before being taken out of the Strip.

A video released by Hamas shows Shoham and Mengistu emerging from Hamas vehicles in Rafah, both appearing visibly frail. According to a statement by the IDF, the two hostages are now en route to IDF and Israeli Security Agency (ISA) forces.

“The IDF is prepared to receive additional hostages who are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross in the near future,” the IDF added in the statement.

Exchange Deal: Israel to Release 602 Palestinian Prisoners

As part of the agreement, Israel is set to release 602 Palestinian prisoners, including individuals serving long sentences, life terms, and even those re-arrested after their 2011 release in exchange for IDF soldier Gilad Shalit. Among the prisoners set to be freed, over 100 will be deported.

In addition to Shoham and Mengistu, six more hostages are expected to be handed over to IDF forces by the Red Cross in Gaza. These individuals include Omer Shem-Tov, Eliya Cohen, Omer Wenkert, and Hisham al-Sayed.

Shiri Bibas Confirmed Dead, Along with Her Children

Meanwhile, Israel confirmed the tragic news that Shiri Bibas, a hostage held by Hamas since October 7, 2023, was murdered by her captors. Her body was handed over overnight and identified upon arrival in Israel. Tragically, Bibas’ two children, Ariel (4) and Kfir (9 months), were also killed by Hamas in November 2023.

Bibas’ death, along with her children’s, adds to the devastating loss suffered by her family, as her parents, Yossi and Margit Silberman, were killed during the Hamas-led attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7.

Hamas initially attempted to return Bibas’ remains on Thursday, but the body handed over was later identified as a Palestinian woman from Gaza. This was followed by the confirmation of Bibas’ and her children’s murders, as forensic evidence verified the timeline and circumstances surrounding their deaths.

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari condemned the horrific actions of the terrorists, stating, “The terrorists did not shoot the two young boys – they killed them with their bare hands. Afterwards, they committed horrific acts to cover up these atrocities.”

Ongoing Efforts for Hostage Returns and Accountability

While the release of hostages continues to be a focal point of diplomatic efforts, the tragic confirmation of Bibas’ murder underscores the extreme brutality of the October 7 attack. Israel remains focused on securing the release of more hostages while holding those responsible for these atrocities accountable.