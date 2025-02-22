Lebanese President Urges US Support for Army and Calls for Full Israeli Withdrawal

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has called on the United States to maintain its support for the Lebanese army with crucial equipment and resources to enhance its ability to safeguard national security, particularly in the southern region of Lebanon. Aoun made the appeal during a meeting with a US congressional delegation led by Congressman Darrell Issa in Beirut.

Aoun emphasized the importance of continued US backing in enabling the Lebanese military to carry out its duties effectively, ensuring stability in southern Lebanon.

Pressure on Israel for Full Withdrawal from Southern Lebanon

In addition to seeking military support, President Aoun urged the US to press Israel to complete its withdrawal from five remaining points in southern Lebanon that it still occupies. This demand aligns with Lebanon’s broader calls for Israel to fully comply with UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which calls for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory.

US Commitment to Lebanon’s Security and Stability

Following the meeting, Congressman Darrell Issa congratulated President Aoun on his recent election and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to supporting Lebanon across various sectors. Issa stated that he would work with both the US administration and Congress to address Lebanon’s demand for a full Israeli pullout from its southern territories.

Issa noted that while significant progress had been made on resolving the Israeli presence in southern Lebanon, more work remained. He acknowledged the ongoing security challenges in the region, such as the dismantling of weapons stockpiles and addressing underground tunnels, which require additional time and effort.

Strengthening Governance and Economic Recovery

Issa also discussed long-term and short-term challenges facing Lebanon, such as strengthening governance, fostering economic recovery, and ensuring full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701. The US congressman expressed confidence that full compliance with the resolution would eventually be achieved, with accountability from both the US and the United Nations.

Continued US Military Support for Lebanon

Regarding Lebanon’s military needs, Congressman Issa reassured President Aoun that the US would continue to provide support through additional military training, resources, and equipment. This assistance will be complemented by help from regional allies, including Jordan, further bolstering Lebanon’s security capabilities.

The ongoing US military support is seen as crucial in helping Lebanon tackle the various security and governance challenges it faces while promoting stability in the region.