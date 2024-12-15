Kashmir Valley Braces for Freezing Cold as Temperature Drops to -22°C, Weather Advisory Issued for Tourists

Srinagar: Despite a slight improvement in the overnight temperature, the biting cold continues to grip the Kashmir Valley, leaving residents struggling with the harsh winter conditions. According to the Meteorological Department, the cold wave is expected to persist over the next two days, with dry weather conditions continuing, though the chill will remain intense.

South Kashmir’s Shopian district recorded the coldest temperature in the valley, with a minimum of -6.1°C, while the temperature at Zoji La Pass dropped to a severe -22.0°C. In Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the minimum temperature was recorded at -3.4°C, an improvement from the previous night’s -4.6°C.

Gulmarg, the famous tourist destination, saw a minimum temperature of -3.8°C, up from -7.6°C the previous night. Pahalgam, another popular tourist spot, recorded -4.8°C, a rise from -8.4°C. In the border district of Kupwara, the minimum temperature was -3.7°C, slightly higher than the previous night’s -4.7°C.

The famous gateway town of Qazigund, located in South Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of -4.0°C, up from -5.6°C the previous night. Other areas in South Kashmir, including Pulwama, Anantnag, and Kulgam, recorded minimum temperatures of -5.3°C, -5.1°C, and -4.0°C respectively.

In North Kashmir, Baramulla and Bandipora districts recorded minimum temperatures of -2.1°C and -3.4°C, while the central Kashmir districts of Budgam and Ganderbal recorded temperatures of -3.9°C and -3.3°C respectively.

In the Ladakh Union Territory, Leh recorded a minimum temperature of -10.5°C, while Kargil saw an even colder temperature of -11.2°C.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that the cold wave will persist in the valley until 21st December. They also mentioned that the weather will remain dry for the next few days. On 14th December, the weather is expected to stay dry, with overcast skies predicted for 15th December. However, the weather will remain generally dry on 16th and 17th December as well. From 18th to 21st December, the region is likely to experience cloudy weather but with continued dry conditions.

In a weather advisory, the department warned that temperatures are expected to remain below freezing point in several areas, including high-altitude regions and mountain passes. Given the severe cold and the possibility of snow on higher roads, travelers and tourists have been urged to follow traffic advisories issued by the local administration to ensure their safety.