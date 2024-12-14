Brace for the Chill: Minimum Temperatures in Telangana to Drop Below 4°C

Hyderabad, Telangana – The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued a weather warning for the coming days, forecasting a significant drop in night-time temperatures across parts of Telangana. According to the five-day weather forecast released on Friday, isolated areas in the state will experience minimum temperatures ranging between 2°C and four °C, signaling a cold spell in the region.

While the weather across Telangana will remain dry, residents are being advised to prepare for cooler nights. The IMD has predicted that cities like Hyderabad will experience misty and hazy conditions during the early morning hours, reducing visibility. In addition, several districts in the northern and central parts of Telangana will experience colder conditions.

Impact on Various Districts

Hyderabad, the state capital, is expected to witness minimum temperatures around 15°C over the next week. However, several districts are likely to experience more significant drops in temperature. Areas such as Adilabad, Hanumakonda, Jagtial, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Nizamabad, and Rajanna Sircilla will experience cold conditions with temperatures ranging between 11°C and 15°C.

The IMD’s forecast highlights that while the weather will remain generally dry, falling temperatures, especially at night, could cause discomfort for residents in colder regions.

Cold Weather Advisory

The IMD has advised residents, particularly in colder districts, to take necessary precautions against the drop in temperature, such as wearing warm clothing and avoiding prolonged exposure to cold weather during the night. The advisory also recommends ensuring adequate heating at home to prevent health issues due to the cold.

The cold conditions are expected to persist for the next week, with temperatures gradually rising after the period of extreme chill. With the ongoing weather pattern, farmers in the region have also been urged to take steps to protect crops from the impact of the cold wave.

As Telangana braces for this cold wave, residents are urged to stay updated with the latest weather advisories from the IMD. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and further updates will be issued as required.

For more updates on this weather pattern and to stay informed about the changing conditions, keep following Munsif News Network.