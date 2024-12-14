AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi Criticizes PM Over Waqf Properties, Refers to Article 26 of the Indian Constitution: Video

New Delhi, India – In a sharp statement during the ongoing discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India, AIMIM Member of Parliament (MP) Asaduddin Owaisi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks regarding Waqf properties.

Owaisi, known for his vocal support for minority rights, pointed to Article 26 of the Indian Constitution, which grants religious denominations the right to establish and maintain institutions for religious and charitable purposes. Speaking in Parliament, Owaisi emphasized, “Read Article 26, it gives religious denominations the right to establish and maintain institutions for religious and charitable purposes. The Prime Minister says that Waqf has nothing to do with the Constitution. Who is teaching the Prime Minister? Make him read Article 26.”

His comments were in response to recent statements made by the Prime Minister, who appeared to downplay the role of Waqf properties in the broader context of constitutional rights and obligations. Waqf properties, which include land and assets donated for religious and charitable purposes by Muslims, have been a subject of intense debate, with some political figures calling for a reform in their management and use.

Owaisi further accused the government of attempting to seize control of Waqf properties, claiming that the intention is to “snatch away Waqf properties… on the basis of your strength.” He expressed concerns about the government’s intentions and reiterated that the rights of religious denominations, as stipulated under Article 26, should be protected.

The AIMIM MP’s remarks come at a time when there is increasing scrutiny over the management and regulation of Waqf properties, with several states in India witnessing discussions about reforming Waqf institutions and their financial dealings.

Owaisi’s comments are expected to fuel further debate on the issue of Waqf properties, their legal status, and the extent of government involvement in their management. As the 75th anniversary of India’s Constitution unfolds, the ongoing discussions continue to highlight various aspects of constitutional rights, including the protection of religious and charitable institutions.

