Imam Arrested and Fined Rs 2 Lakh for Using Loudspeaker for Azan at Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh: Video

Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh: In a significant development following the deadly violence in Sambhal, a local imam has been fined Rs 2 lakh for using a loudspeaker at an excessively high volume at the Anar Wali Masjid in the Kot Garvi area. The incident occurred on Friday, drawing complaints from the public regarding the disturbing noise levels.

The fine was imposed by the Sambhal administration as part of precautionary measures. The imam, identified as 23-year-old Tahzeeb, has been granted bail but has been instructed not to use loudspeakers in a similar manner for the next six months. The decision was made by Sambhal’s Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra, who confirmed the actions taken.

This incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region following violent clashes on November 24, 2024. The violence erupted between locals and security forces during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, a Mughal-era Mosque. The clashes resulted in at least four deaths and several injuries, further escalating the volatile situation in Sambhal.

Also Read: Allu Arjun Addresses Media After Release from Jail, Urges Fans Not to Worry: Video

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and the imposition of the fine on the imam is seen as an effort to prevent any further escalation of tensions. Local officials have emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and order in the area.

The use of loudspeakers, particularly in areas with sensitive community dynamics, has been a point of contention in various parts of India. In this case, the loudspeaker’s high volume was seen as a potential trigger for unrest, especially in a region already on edge following recent violent incidents. The authorities’ swift response highlights their efforts to curb disturbances and ensure public safety.

Residents in Sambhal remain vigilant as the situation continues to unfold, and authorities have urged the community to remain calm in the wake of recent events.