Allu Arjun Addresses Media After Release from Jail, Urges Fans Not to Worry: Video

Hyderabad: National award-winning actor Allu Arjun spoke to the media on Saturday morning following his release from Chanchalguda Central Jail. The actor, arrested in connection with a tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre, reassured his fans, stating that he was “absolutely fine” and urged them not to worry.

“I respect the law and will not comment on the case as it is in court,” Allu Arjun said, emphasizing his commitment to legal procedures. He added that he was grateful for the support of his fans and well-wishers during this difficult time.

Addressing the unfortunate incident, Allu Arjun expressed his deep condolences to the family of Revathi, who tragically lost her life in the stampede. “It was very sad and unfortunate,” the actor said. “They (the family) went to watch the film, and there was an accident. It was totally unintentional. I am very sorry for whatever has happened. It was purely out of my personal control.”

The incident occurred during the screening of his recent film, and the chaos that ensued led to the tragic loss of life. Allu Arjun made it clear that the incident was an accident and that he deeply regretted the outcome.

The actor thanked his fans and supporters for standing by him during this challenging period and assured everyone that he would continue to respect the ongoing legal process.