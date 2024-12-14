Chanchalguda Jail Gates Open for Allu Arjun’s Release Amid Tight Security

Entertainment

They submitted a surety bond of ₹50,000 to the Jail Superintendent. However, due to delays in receiving the bail documents from the High Court on Friday night, Allu Arjun had to remain in jail overnight.

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Allu Arjun was released from Chanchalguda Jail on Saturday morning at 6:40 AM. The jail authorities officially announced his release. From the jail, Allu Arjun directly proceeded to the Geetha Arts office and is expected to reach his residence in Jubilee Hills shortly.

Police have implemented tight security arrangements near Allu Arjun’s residence. The actor was escorted out of the jail through the back gate and accompanied by a police escort to the Geetha Arts office.

Allu Arjun was sent to Chanchalguda Jail after a 14-day remand was issued by the court following the stampede incident near Sandhya Theatre. Seeking bail, his legal team approached the High Court, which granted him interim bail for four weeks. They submitted a surety bond of ₹50,000 to the jail superintendent. However, due to delays in receiving the bail documents from the High Court on Friday night, Allu Arjun had to remain in jail overnight.

