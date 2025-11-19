Kaveri Travels Bus Sparks Midnight Panic at Pedda Amberpet; Rising Series of Accidents Alarms Telugu States

A major disaster was narrowly avoided at the Pedda Amberpet flyover in Ranga Reddy district during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. However, the carelessness of the travel company turned the situation into a nightmare for passengers, who were left stranded in the freezing cold without help.

According to initial reports, a Vemuri Kaveri Travels bus traveling from Hyderabad to Srikakulam suddenly overheated, causing dense smoke to come from the tires. Sensing danger, the driver stopped the vehicle on the Pedda Amberpet flyover and safely evacuated all passengers.

But the ordeal did not end there.

A total of 26 passengers, including women and elderly individuals, waited helplessly on the roadside for hours in the biting winter cold. Shockingly, Kaveri Travels did not arrange any alternative vehicle, support, or guidance, forcing passengers to stay outside through the night. Many expressed outrage over the travel company’s irresponsible behavior and lack of emergency readiness.

A Surge in Bus Accidents Across Telangana & Andhra Pradesh

This incident adds to a troubling series of bus accidents reported in recent days across the Telugu states.

Nandigama Accident – Yesterday (Andhra Pradesh)

A private travels bus trying to overtake a lorry near Nandigama lost control and crashed, injuring eight passengers.

Warangal-Hyderabad Highway Crash – Two Days Ago

An RTC bus crashed into a sand-laden lorry, resulting in two deaths and six serious injuries.

Begumpet Accident – Last Week

A speeding truck hit a jeep in Begumpet, leaving several people injured and raising new concerns about road discipline in the city.

Kurnool Bus Accident – Another Disturbing Case

In yet another alarming development, a private travels bus overturned near Kurnool earlier this week. Preliminary investigations suggest the bus was speeding, causing the driver to lose control. Several passengers were injured, with some needing urgent medical attention. Authorities are looking into whether poor vehicle maintenance or driver negligence caused the crash.

Growing Questions Over Passenger Safety

The rising number of such incidents has raised serious questions about:

Travel companies’ safety standards

Vehicle maintenance procedures

Driver training and oversight

Emergency readiness for breakdowns or accidents

Passengers across the Telugu states are demanding strict action and thorough safety audits for private travel operators to prevent further tragedies.