Bandhan Bank’s CSR Push: 10 Ambulances, Countless Lives Impacted

Secunderabad: Bandhan Bank, as part of its CSR initiatives, has donated 10 fully equipped ambulances across India, including one in Telangana, to strengthen emergency medical access and improve healthcare delivery in diverse communities. The announcement, made during the Bank’s 10th Foundation Day celebrations, has now been put into action with the formal handover of the ambulances.

This initiative underscores the Bank’s commitment to enhancing the reach and responsiveness of healthcare services, ensuring timely medical attention for patients during emergencies.



The ambulance in Telangana was formally handed over to Bharat Sevashram Sangh, Secunderabad, in the presence of Mr. Santanu Mukherjee, Independent Director, Bandhan Bank. Swami Munishwaranandaji, Secretary, Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Swami Venkateshwaranandaji, Assistant Secretary, Bharat Sevashram Sangha, and other dignitaries were also present.



The ambulances have been donated to reputed medical institutions and healthcare organisations across the country, including Bengaluru, Ahmednagar, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Delhi, Jaipur, Akbarpur, Jalandhar, Kolkata and Secunderabad. By strengthening healthcare infrastructure and supporting hospitals in multiple states, Bandhan Bank aims to build healthier, stronger, and more resilient communities.

Mr. Partha Pratim Sengupta, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank, said:

“At Bandhan Bank, we firmly believe that access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right, not a privilege. Through this initiative, we aim to strengthen emergency medical response and support hospitals serving diverse communities. Our commitment to inclusive development goes beyond banking—it is about enabling healthier, more resilient communities across India. With this initiative, we aim to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives by ensuring timely medical assistance when it is needed the most.”



Bandhan Bank’s CSR efforts have reached over 25 lakh families across 82 districts in 14 states, with a strong focus on women and rural communities in the areas of healthcare, education, livelihoods, and climate resilience. Through these initiatives, the Bank continues to demonstrate its commitment to social responsibility and community development.