Statewide Indiramma Saree Distribution Begins, Chief Minister Flags Off Programme in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday launched the statewide distribution of one crore Indiramma sarees, marking the beginning of this year’s festive welfare initiative. The programme commenced after the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at her statue on Necklace Road, commemorating her birth anniversary.

According to officials, the saree distribution will be carried out in two phases. The first phase, beginning today, will cover the state’s rural regions and continue until December 9. The second phase is scheduled for March 1 to March 8, during which sarees will be handed out to beneficiaries in urban areas.

Speaking at the event, Revanth Reddy highlighted Indira Gandhi’s significant role in stabilising the nation during periods of political uncertainty. He noted that her leadership strengthened India at a crucial time and contributed extensively to advancing Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s vision.

The Chief Minister also recalled several historic decisions taken during her tenure, including the nationalisation of banks and the implementation of the Agricultural Land Ceiling Act, which enabled land distribution among the poor. He added that Indira Gandhi’s leadership during the war with Pakistan showcased exceptional courage and determination.

Revanth Reddy further stated that the present government is moving forward with inspiration drawn from Indiramma’s welfare model and is committed to expanding initiatives aimed at empowering women across Telangana.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, several ministers, MLAs, government advisors, corporation chairpersons, and senior officials.